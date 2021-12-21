Three arrested for lynching suspected cattle thieves in Omoro

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Omoro district are holding three men who led a mob that lynched three suspected cattle thieves in Lakwana sub county, Omoro district on December 15th.

The trio identified as Simon Peter Opiyo, Jimmy Opiyo, and Charles Ocan allegedly led a mob that lynched Michael Obita, Charles Anywar, and David Odong in the evening of the fateful day after they were found loading two stolen bulls in a pickup truck registration number UAG 557Y.

David Mudong Ongom, the Aswa River Region Police spokesperson told URN in an interview that the suspects were arrested over the weekend after they had gone in hiding. According to Mudong, the trio was on Monday subjected to medical examinations under police form 24 (A) to ascertain their mental wellbeing.

Mudong says the suspects have been charged with murder under Omoro CRB 564/2021 and that on Wednesday, their files shall be forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and legal guidance.

Mudong added that mob action is rampant in Acholi sub region because the locals could have lost trust in the justice system. He however cautioned the locals against taking the laws into their hands and instead of perpetrating such vice, they should rather register complaints to police, record statements, as well as testify in the courts of law to have the suspects prosecuted accordingly.

Andrew Onyuk, the Omoro Resident District Commissioner says the rampant cases of mob action in Acholi sub region are very unfortunate and that there is a need for massive sensitization of the locals in a bid to mitigate the vice. He also appealed to the locals to be patient with the justice system.

Tony Kitara, a Gulu based lawyer says mob action is on the rise across the country because of ignorance of the locals about the justice system, tendency of commercialization of the court processes among others.

Kitara appealed to the court to always expedite trials and also desist from endless adjournment, something he says frustrates complainants.

According to the 2020 Police Annual Crime Report, a total of 547 people were lynched out of whom, 518 were male adults, 22 female adults, and 7 male juveniles.

URN