Three arrested after rapper Gravity Omutujju shot

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of Gilson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju, a popular rap artist. The artist was shot at LK Pump Fuel station around 10pm on Wednesday night in Bukuya town in Kassanda District.

Amon Mukasa, a resident of Bukuya town told URN that they heard bullets and rushed to see what had happened only to be told that a security guard had shot someone whom they later learnt was Gravity Omutujju.

In his statement to police, Jim James Mwanje, a Disc Jockey-DJ and a member of the artiste’s crew, says after having supper at one of the restaurant in Bukuya town, they decided to fuel their vehicle and made a stopover at LK Fuel station as they were waiting to be led to Lwebitute Trading Centre where they were scheduled to perform.

“As they fueled the car, gravity was communicating to the Ssendagire, the host of the concert. After fueling we asked the guard to allow us park at the station as we wait for our guide,” he said. He says although the guard had allowed them to park their vehicle at the pump fuel station, they developed a misunderstanding later prompting him to draw out his firearm and shot at them.

“He shot bullets at car leaving it with shattered windows and Gravity wounded,” Mwanje told police. Police have since picked up the security guard identified as Amos Muhebwa who is attached to 1980 Kabalega War Veteran’s Association Security Group, his partner and a pump attendant whose names were not readily available.

Norbert Ochom, the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, says the injured artist was rushed to Blue Star clinic in Bukuya Town where he received first aid before he was rushed to Mityana Hospital where he was stabilized and referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

He says the suspects have been charged with attempted murder as investigations are ongoing.

URN