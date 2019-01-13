THIS WEEK: Soldiers attempt coup to oust ailing Gabon president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A message was read out on Jan.07 at state television headquarters in Libreville calling people to rise up against President Ali Bongo who is currently seeking treatment for his stroke in Morocco.

According to reports by local media in Gabon, gun shots were heard around the state media headquarters at about the same time as a young man identifying him¬self as Lt Kelly Ondo Obiang and the deputy commander of the Republican Guard, as well as the head of a group called the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabo¬nese Defense and Security Forces, began to read the message. Later government announced that the four had been arrested and calm was restored.

However, there has been chaos in the country since 2016 when president Bongo narrowly won the election.