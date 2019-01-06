THIS WEEK: Law society speaks out on Bobi Wine’s blocked shows

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Musician and Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine couldn’t hold a music show on Boxing Day at his One Love Beach in Busabala as he usually does on 26th of every December.

He was blocked by Police and this was the latest such incident after he was stopped from performing at another show in Jinja earlier. Lawyers’ body Uganda Law Society (ULS) released a statement on Dec.29 condemning this as being unconstitutional. They said Article 40 of the constitution gives every Ugandan a right to perform their profession or trade. The same constitution they say provides for equal treatment of all persons by Security personnel.

This arises from the fact that while the opposition legislator’s shows were cancelled his colleague singer Moses Ssali Bebe Cool a ruling NRM apologist was given a go ahead and the president went ahead to encourage Ugandans to go take part in the concert held in Kiwatule.

According to ULS, the police overstepped their mandate by stopping Bobi’s shows and that security operatives involved in the violations should be held accountable personally.