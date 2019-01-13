THIS WEEK: I wasn’t a member of Boda Boda 2010, Kitatta

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Boda Boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta started his defense at the army court in Makindye on Jan.07. Kitatta who was speaking in Luganda denied possessing any guns and said that he has never been a member of the notorious Boda Boda 2010 motorcycle group but rather worked in two offices – one of the ruling National Resistance Move¬ment Party and another of the National Union of Drivers Cyclists and Allied Workers Association in Nateete.

He explained that at the time of his arrest, he was at a hotel where he always held meetings as a leader. “My story can be verified by the footage of the hotel’s CCTV camera.

This is the only evidence that can save me from these allegations,” he said while in the dock. With further interroga¬tions, he added that President Museveni had asked then Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura to give him security because his life was in danger because of the nature of work he was doing for the NRM.

In December last year, a seven member panel chaired by Court Mar¬tial boss Lt Gen Andrew Gutti found Kitatta and his co-accused liable of the charges and asked them to prepare their defense against among others possession of fire arms which are a preserve of the defense forces.