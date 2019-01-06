THIS WEEK: Fired MAK lecturers to seek legal redress

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University in December announced that they had fired 45 academic staff a move that saw controversial Researcher at the Makerere Institute of Social Research Dr. Stella Nyanzi and lecturer implicated in the sexual harassment scandal Dr. Swizen Kyomuhendo of the School of Social Sciences losing their jobs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe said those affected had either a absconded from duty for over five years yet the rest had engaged in some kind of indiscipline unacceptable according to University rules. “They were tarnishing the name of the university and we can’t tolerate that. Some were insubordinate. We did this legally. Those people were given a fair hearing to defend themselves by the appointments board”, he said.

But, some of the affected lecturers said they were sacked unfairly and that it’s because of the intrigue within the institution that they lost their jobs. Dr. James Ocita a Literature scholar and formally a research fellow at the Institute of Social Research said he would seek legal redress. Ocita has on several occasions come out to criticize VC Nawangwe’s method of work and maladministration at the Institute.