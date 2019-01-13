THIS WEEK: Cholera reported in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health confirmed on Jan.07 that two cases had tested positive for cholera and seven other sus-pected samples were being tested at the Central Public Health Laboratories for fur ¬ther analysis. The patients who are being treated at the China – Uganda Friendship hospital in Naguru were picked from Wankulukuku in Rubaga Division in Kam ¬pala after showing signs of the bacterial infection.

Naguru hospital Execu¬tive Director Dr. Emmanuel Batibwe said the patients are responding to treat ¬ment. “We have admitted them in the isolation w ard and so far, they are stable and responding to treat ¬ment.” Last year, more than four cholera outbreaks were reported in the districts of Kween, Kampala, Bulam¬buli, Mbale and Hoima. In September 2018, the govern¬ment launched a national cholera vaccination cam¬paign that aimed to v acci¬nate over one million people in cholera prone areas.

With the scare in Kampala, the public is being encour ¬aged to be keen on symp ¬toms like, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, dehydration and decreased urine output and report any case for imme ¬diate treatment. The disease is easily transmitted in dirty places as it’s caused by eating food or drinks con ¬taminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholera. Doc¬tors recommend increased level of personal hygiene especially hand washing with clean water or use of alcohol hand sanitizers while executing duties and before eating.