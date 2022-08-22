This is a bombshell, Orengo says about Azimio petition

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Siaya governor-elect James Orengo has termed the presidential petition filed Monday by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga a bombshell.

Orengo is one of the Azimio legal team in the petition that seeks to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s win in the August polls.

“I have participated in many petitions but this one, I can tell you, is a bombshell and we’ve got so many smoking guns,” Orengo said in a media briefing outside Milimani Courts.Azimio delivered a truck full of documents to the court as part of its evidence as it lines up a legal team comprising over 30 senior counsels, experienced lawyers and advocates skilled in drafting and formulating legal arguments.

“The conclusion of this petition is that we are going to have a determination in favour of Raila Odinga,” Orengo said.

The seasoned lawyer was noncommittal on the exact orders Azimo wants the court to issue but said circumstantial evidence could result in a re-run or re-tally of the votes.

“We have a cocktail of orders that we want from the court but we could have a rerun if the court so orders but I think we have circumstances in which the court can actually re-tally,” Orengo said.

“And indeed, we want the declaration by Chebukati quashed and if it is quashed it means like nothing happened.”

Orengo insinuated that they will push for the removal of Wafula Chebukati as the IEBC chairman should the Supreme Court order a rerun.

“We are accusing Chebukati of criminal misconduct, of transgressions that amount to a violation of leadership and integrity requirements as spelt out in our Constitution.”

The presidential petition can only have three outcomes once the seven-judge bench delivers its judgment, 14 days from the filing of the petition.

It can dismiss the Azimio petition and uphold Ruto’s win, order a recount or nullify the election and order fresh presidential elections.

The Azimio team has 24 hours to serve respondents in the petition with the suit papers after which the respondents will have four days to respond.

President-elect William Ruto and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission have been named as respondents.

Chebukati has also been sued in his personal capacity for criminal culpability and violation of the Constitution.

SOURCE: THE STAR