Theft threatens Gulu Archdiocese cassava project

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The cassava growing project under the Gulu Archdiocese faces uncertainty, as unknown people steal the cassava tubers.

In 2020, the Archdiocese set up a demonstration farm on a 10-acre piece of land in Bardege ward, Bardege-Layibi division, Gulu city for the community to learn modern agriculture and promote commercial cassava growing.

The demonstration farm is part of the Acholibur Parish project the Archdiocese initiated with funding from the government to promote mass commercialization of cassava growing.

Patrick Lumumba Oola, the Bardege-Layibi Mayor says that the project is facing the challenge of theft of cassava by unknown people.

He says due to laxity, people within Negri village and as far as Patiko sub-county, are stealing cassava in broad daylight using boda bodas and vehicles. Lumumba asked security to intervene and save the project.

Lumumba notes that the area has become insecure owing to the leadership gap after the area LCI Chairperson was forced to step down from office by locals.

James Okello, the Bardege ward LCV councilor noted that recently, they arrested three youths found in possession of three bags stacked with cassava looted from the demonstration farm. He reiterated that a large section of the cassava garden has since been looted by thugs in the last month.

Vicar General of Gulu Archdiocese, Monsignor Matthew Odong confirmed that thieves are stealing from the demonstration garden, but downplayed its impacts on the cassava project citing, “theft is a common thing, I don’t think this can affect the cassava garden in the Archdiocese,” Monsignor Odong told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Friday.

Gulu Archdiocese Archbishop John Baptist Odama, said that they will meet with the local leaders in the area and security to establish the incidents on the farm.

Following the complaints, the Fourth Infantry Division Commander Brig Bonny Bamwiseki, has ordered the establishment of a military detachment in the area to guard the project. Brig. Bamwiseki wondered why people would invade a project meant to fight food insecurity and provide wealth.

The Acholibur Parish Project [APP] was launched in Acholi sub-region by President Museveni in March 2020. Under the initiative, some 10,000 farmers have been mobilized to grow cassava in Pader district.

The government through National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) has so far injected 8 billion shillings into the project for the commercialization of cassava growing.

*****

URN