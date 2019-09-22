The United States 2018 ‘Report to the Ugandan People’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The U.S. Mission last week presented its third annual ‘Report to the Ugandan People’, which explains what Washington is doing to help Ugandans create a better future for themselves.

In FY2018, the US Government provided $896 million (UGX 3.3 trillion) in assistance to the Ugandan people to advance several areas including security, prosperity, democracy, health, and education.

This is sh3 billion less than what was spent the year before but is expected to stabilize at this year’s figure. (read full report bottom)

The health sector, at over $500m, and security over $290million, take up a huge chunk of the support.

“The report highlights what our two countries are doing together to create a brighter future for all Ugandans. This report is also about ensuring transparency. We want people to understand our work in Uganda and how it is making a positive difference in the lives of Ugandans,” – Ambassador Deborah Malac said at the launch in Kampala.

Here is the full report

FINAL FY2018 Report to the … by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

