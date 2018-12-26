Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police bus that had earlier been announced missing with the driver was found on Christmas eve.

Geoffrey Mwase, the driver is also reported arrested after the bus was intercepted at the Morgana Petrol Station in Mityana District.

The bus whose number plates had been removed was intercepted by police officers who were on patrol duties.

A highly placed Police officer told URN on condition of anonymity that the bus was intercepted at around 11pm last night and brought to Kampala while the driver is still in detention at the Mityana police station.

The police spokesperson Emilia Kayima and his deputy Patrick Onyango could not be reached for a comment.

Police officers across the country spent many hours on Monday searching for the missing Police bus that disappeared for more than 12 hours.

The Director Logistics and Engineering Geoffrey Bangirana, announced on December 24th that the bus had disappeared..

According to the message, the bus a Navy Blue coloured HIGAR registration number UP 5484 was last seen at 1:00am Sunday night on the Northern Bypass in Kampala.

Mwase took the bus out of its parking in Namanve without being assigned.

“The bus was being driven by CPI Mwase but attempts to contact him have been futile. If seen impound vehicle, arrest occupants and inform police head operation room, ” said Bangirana said in the message to all police commanders and units.

***

URN