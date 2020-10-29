The making of Uganda’s national 4IR strategy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPNDENT | Uganda’s National Expert Taskforce on the 4IR has released a draft report on a planned strategy to guide the country in achieving the vision of becoming a 4IR hub and competitive upper middle-income country by 2040.

The taskforce was launched by President Yoweri Museveni in 2019 to guide the country on how best to use the opportunities new technologies will provide.

The national task force is led by former Works and ICT Minister John Nasasira.

Uganda’s National 4IR Strategy by The Independent Magazine on Scribd