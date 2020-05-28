The Independent’s Isaac Khisa scoops continental award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Independent business writer, Isaac Khisa, has once again emerged as one of the five winners of the 2020 Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalist Awards organized by the leading Pan-African Reinsurance firm, Continental Reinsurance Plc.

The virtual awards ceremony was held on May.27, following the travel restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khisa emerged the winner for the Best re/insurance Print Article [English category]. His story, titled ‘‘Across Sub-Saharan Africa, tech-enabled micro-insurance is the next big thing” describes how insurance firms can leverage on the growing mobile phone subscription to extend insurance services to the low income earners who are, in most cases, not catered for under the current conventional insurance services.

This is the second time that Khisa is winning the Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalist Awards. In 2017, he emerged winner as the Best Re/Insurance Industry Analysis and industry.

David Njagi, a freelance journalist from Kenya, bagged the award for the Best re/insurance Online Article [English category] for his feature “Voice of resilience: Kenyan radio builds herders’ trust in drought insurance”, which was published in Thomson Reuters. The story focuses on how a community-based radio is helping Northern Kenya understand and learn how to benefit from Islamic weather insurance (Takaful).

The award for the Best re/insurance Broadcast Article [English category] went to Destiny Onyemihia (Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria) for his story, “Sustaining businesses through cyber insurance” that explores how businesses can sustain their operations in the midst of the rising cyber threats and attacks in the country.

Joel Assoko (Jeune Afrique Media Group, France) emerged the winner for the Best re/insurance French Article – print/online/broadcast. In his story, ‘‘La guerre des assureurs aura bien lieu’’ (Original French title of the article that could be translated as ‘Indeed, the War among Insurers will take place’).Joel explains about a profession which is not well known or understood in Africa, and is usually mentioned only in critical and negative situations. Yet, it is still a vital pillar for African economies, one that can promote balanced growth and ensure a better future. The aim was to allow the general public get more familiar with the crucial changes occurring within the industry.

The Future Talent Award was won by Dominic Omondi (The Standard Group, Kenya) for his inspiring article titled “How doctors are dragging medical insurers to early grave” that addresses the issue of perverse incentives, and how insurance companies in Kenya have sunk into losses as healthcare providers inflate their charges. This award was recommended by the judges to recognise the outstanding entry among the four categories. It replaces the existing pan-African re/insurance Journalist of the Year Award.

‘‘Even though we’ve seen the number of entries double over the years, we wish to encourage more female participants to enter for future awards,’’ said Dr. Oyetunji.

All the entries were evaluated by an independent judging panel consisting of international experts in insurance and journalism. Michael Wilson, the Chief Judge commented: “It’s been a particularly strong year for submissions. As chair of the international panel of esteemed judges, I can tell you that choosing the winners wasn’t very easy this time around.’’

Other judges were Nadia Mensah-Acogny (Journalist, Forbes Afrique) – Senegal; Dr. Jared Obuya, Lecturer, Moi University – Kenya; Kenneth Igbomor, Market News Editor (West Africa), CNBC Africa – Nigeria; Gareth Stokes, Founder, Stokes Media Group –South Africa; and Shiamdass Appannah, Insurance Industry Expert – Mauritius.

Now in its fifth year, the Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards recognise the outstanding work of re/insurance journalists from across the continent and require participants to demonstrate how their articles have raised awareness and understanding of the re/insurance sector in Africa.

This year’s award ceremony was scheduled to take place during the Continental Re’s7 th CEO Summit in Morocco. The event was however cancelled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic that has seen many countries institute measures to contain the spread of the virus, including imposing tough travel restrictions.

Here below is the list of finalists country-wise:

Best Re/Insurance Print Article Name Country Dominic Omondi Kenya- Overall winner Patrick Alushula Kenya Londiwe Buthelezi South Africa Isaac Khisa Uganda- Winner Patience Rusare Zimbabwe

Best Re/Insurance Online Article – English David Njagi Kenya- Winner Chuks Udo Okonta Nigeria Isaac Khisa Uganda

Best re/reinsurance Broadcast TV/Radio – English Name Country Destiny Abanyem Onyemihia Nigeria- Winner Victoria Bolajoko Adegbaju Nigeria Wambi Michael Uganda

Best Re/Insurance French Article – Print, Online or Broadcast (Radio/TV) Name Country Kpoumie Idriss Hamed Cameroon Joel Assoko France – Winner Sara Bar-rhout Morocco