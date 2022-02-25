Friday , February 25 2022
THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni ‘moles’ in opposition fight

COVER STORY
Museveni ‘moles’ in opposition fight: Who wins when Mao attacks Bobi Wine over money?

THE LAST WORD
BOU’s Crane Bank disaster: Why those who thought they were above the law will soon realise that this is not the case

COMMENT
Russia’s war and the global economy: The risk is that markets and political analysts will underestimate the implications of this regime shift

BUSINESS
Excel Construction to reap US$23.2m from oil deal: Kingfisher project is expected to produce at least 40,000 barrels of oil per day in the initial stages

ANALYSIS
Contempt between lawyers and judges: What the fight between Justice Musa Sssekaana and lawyer Male Mabirizi reveals

HEALTH
Choosing an HIV prevention method: Study shows why it matters to young African women

