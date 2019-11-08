Friday , November 8 2019
THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni and South Sudan’s sad story

The Independent November 8, 2019

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Museveni and South Sudan’s sad story: Bringing peace puzzles regional big men

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s democratic delusions: How Museveni, Besigye and Bobi Wine are birds of a feather that only fly apart

ANALYSIS
A true story by Prof. John Sebuwufu: Former vice chancellor of Makerere University Kampala, about student strikes.

THE WEEK
Police block FDC conference, brutalise Besigye

BUSINESS
Vivo Energy expansion: What is in for clients, government when fuel price is going up?

ARTS & CULTURE
5 top artists of 2019: The top five artists are selected with a focus on their art production within the framework of latest innovation and international

COMMENT
African countries can’t industrialise?: Yes, they can, if governments refrain from creating stumbling blocks for their brave new tech-entrepreneurs

SOCIETY
Women have less sex as they age: New study points at factors beyond physiological changes

ANALYSIS
Tullow hammers Uganda on ‘Slow decision making’: Some governments need to pick up the pace on signing off on upstream projects in order to attract capital, Tullow boss says

