The Emin Pasha joins the CityBlue Collection in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, is pleased to announce the signing an agreement between Diar Hospitality and The Emin Pasha Hotel commencing June 2023, a prestigious and luxurious hotel located in the heart of Kampala. In a June 13 media release, executives said, the Emin Pasha Hotel is committed to continue providing more exceptional hospitality and creating memorable experiences for all its guests. This means the Emin Pasha Hotel Kampala shall join the CityBlue Collection, curated and charming hotels with unique personality that maintains their identity and name. The culinary journey at Emin Pasha Hotel & Spa is a delight for the senses.

The hotel’s renowned restaurants and bars are led by world-class chefs, who create exceptional menus inspired by global flavors and locally-sourced ingredients. For those seeking ultimate relaxation and wellness, the hotel’s exclusive spa offers a range of indulgent treatments, designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. Guests can unwind in the tranquil surroundings, indulge in therapeutic massages, or enjoy state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

Harish Krishan, Cluster General Manager of Diar Hospitality in East Africa said, “We are thrilled to join hands with The Emin Pasha Hotel & Spa and the opportunity to extend our warm hospitality to our esteemed guests. “We look forward to creating extraordinary experiences and unforgettable memories for all our guests.”

CityBlue was founded by Jameel Verjee in 2013 as an African-born brand that he has developed from inception.

Having opened the first CityBlue hotel in Rwanda in 2013, CityBlue has now expanded across eight major cities in East Africa, following a path to create one of the leading multi-jurisdictional African hotel chains. It is anticipated that by the end-2024, CityBlue will have added to its existing portfolio with hotels across seven African countries and approximately 2,000 keys. Meanwhile, the Diar Group, a UAE-based office established by the Verjee family, includes a hospitality arm called Diar Hospitality, a hotel management company.

@CityBlueHotels, Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement between @DiarHospitality and The Emin Pasha Hotel – a prestigious and luxurious 4-star hotel located in the heart of Kampala. https://t.co/5NGe2dHKOr pic.twitter.com/Zedh0TTu6d — Tarsh Consulting (@TarshConsulting) June 13, 2023