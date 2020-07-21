Tests rule out serious injury for Barca defender Lenglet

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | There was good news for FC Barcelona on Monday when tests showed that central defender Clement Lenglet has only suffered a minor groin injury and will be fit for their Champions League return leg game against Napoli on August 8.

Lenglet was forced out of Barca’s 5-0 win away to Alaves that ended the La Liga season on Sunday in the 48th minute and quickly disappeared into the dressing room.

With Samuel Umtiti already out of action with a long-standing knee problem and only B-team defender Ronald Araujo to give back up to the veteran Gerard Pique, a serious injury for Lenglet would have been a major blow for Barca’s Champions League hopes as the club looks to avoid ending the season without a title.

However, Barca coach Quique Setien will breathe a bit easier after the tests shows that Lenglet has not suffered any tear to his groin and will have no problem being fit for the vital European game.

****

XINHUA