Teso, Karamoja muslim leaders worried over high illiteracy levels

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The low education level among the Muslim community in Teso and Karamoja sub-regions has raised concern from the Muslim leaders. A Needs Assessment Survey conducted across Teso and Karamoja sub-regions on the issues affecting Muslims shows that the illiteracy level stands at 97.3 percent.

The report also noted that the low education level was responsible for the high poverty levels among the Muslim communities in the two sub-regions. Sheikh Abubakar Obilan Umar, the lead researcher who doubles as the Dean of Students at Soroti University, says that the Muslim leadership has devised plans to help address the education gap in the Muslim community through the establishment of Ateker Muslim Foundation Education Fund to offer scholarships for Muslim children.

Sheikh Muhammad Ochen, the Kadhi of Teso Muslim District says that the majority of the Muslim community fears meeting the costs of education, sometimes making them seek free things. Commenting on the issue of Muslim-founded schools that are dominated by Christian teachers, Ochen said that the institutions are not to blame.

This followed a concern at an education conference held by Muslim leaders at Soroti University last month. Some of the leaders noted that the management of the Muslim-founded schools had been taken over by non-Muslims.

Rajab Hassan, a Muslim leader and businessman in Nabilatuk district says that there is a need to change the attitude of the Muslim community towards education. Hassan noted that most of the children that benefitted from scholarships under the African Muslim Agency and other sponsors dropped out of school even when they were fully catered for (from primary to university).

According to Hassan, only two out of 22 children sponsored under Karamoja Muslim district in 2010, have remained in school while another sponsorship program that identified orphaned Muslim children in various primary schools in Karamoja has remained with one student who sat his senior- four exams last year.

Abdumali Kolado, the Secretary for Education in Teso District Muslim Council says that many Muslims have a negative attitude to education. He adds that even the ownership of Muslim institutions like schools and health facilities has remained a challenge within the community because of attitude.

Hajji Muhamad Akida, the District Kahdi of Karamoja says that there is a need for affirmative action in Teso and Karamoja Muslim districts to help communities embrace education. He wants Islamic Centres established in the region to help fight negative attitudes and bad vices like cattle theft in Karamoja among the youth.

According to the Muslim leaders in the region, there are only 30 Muslim-founded primary schools in North-Eastern Uganda. Last year, another survey dubbed “Situational Analysis” of Teso and Karamoja uncovered administrative gaps affecting the welfare of Muslim communities. The survey punched holes in the quality of preaching in mosques, leadership, and management of Muslim affairs in the Mosques.

*****

URN