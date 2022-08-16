Teso cultural leader faces criticism for engaging in partisan politics

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Paul Sande Emolot, the newly elected leader of the Iteso Cultural Union-ICU has been criticized for his alleged involvement in partisan politics.

Emolot came under the spotlight after negotiating for the alleged withdrawal of the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate Joseph Okoboi Opolot during the Gogonyo County by-election in Pallisa district early this month.

In a press statement issued on August 7, Emolot said that his involvement in the Gogonyo County by-election was for the unity of Iteso. “Upon my advice and in the interest of our people and the unity of the region, he agreed to step aside and withdraw his candidature from the leadership role in Gogonyo”, the press statement read.

But Emolot’s action irked a section of political actors, Civil Society Organizations and religious leaders in Teso. They said that the decision was in favour of the ruling party and an abuse of the Constitution of the Iteso Cultural Union as well as the Supreme law of the land that bars traditional and cultural leaders from taking part in partisan politics.

Benson Ekuwe, the Public Affairs Centre-PAC Executive Director says that Emolot’s actions have serious implications for the cultural setting, especially in Teso which he notes is already polarized. He notes that Emolot’s decision was not about the unity of Iteso but about personal interests.

Several opposition leaders in Teso questioned why Emolot didn’t take part in the Soroti East by-election where FDC’s Moses Attan Okia struggled in vain to retain his seat. On social media, various personalities expressed mixed reactions over the decision by the new ICU leader.

Paul Ikwap, one of the renowned artists in the area took to Facebook to question the authority of Emolot in ICU leadership. “Is he (Emolot) aware that being Emorimor means he is the face of Teso? Is Mzee Emolot aware that he shouldn’t be partisan?”, Ikwap’s post read in part.

The Retired Bishop of Soroti Diocese Charles Benard Ebitu Obaikol said that it is the responsibility of the cultural leader to unite and pacify warring factions in his territory.

Emolot declined to comment on the matter but referred our reporter to the ICU Spokesman, Gabriel Opolot, who said that Emolot’s involvement in the Gogonyo County by-election was an initiative from the candidates themselves.

Emolot’s election as the next Emorimor is being challenged in court by another faction that has named Nicholas Dokoria Ocilakol as the next Emorimor. Currently, the two leaders are running parallel activities, Emolot’s team is involved in organizing an interdenominational prayer breakfast scheduled for August 20 while Dokoria’s team is organizing the installation function of their head on August 27 in Magoro, Katakwi district.

Emolot’s installation as Emorimor is expected in November 2022.

*****

URN