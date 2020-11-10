Teso Coach proprietor succumbs to COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Faustino Etilu, the proprietor of Teso Coach is dead. He breathed his last in the Intensive Care Unit of Mulago National Referral Hospital at around 11:00 am this morning following his admission last evening.

The 59- year-old businessman was first admitted in the COVID-19 treatment unit of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Etilu has been on oxygen for the last five days. His brother, Jovans Peter Odikor says that Etilu was rushed to Mulago hospital due to the shortage of oxygen supply at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

Sources at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital say the hospital has had challenges with oxygen supply due to persistent power blackouts. Health workers in the Soroti COVID-19 treatment center often get oxygen from Moroto or Mbale Regional Referral Hospitals for their patients.

“The hospital has managed many COVID-19 patients including VIPs but the only challenge is lack of an Intensive Care Unit for patients. So far, all the referrals from Soroti are cases that need ICU unfortunately, the two that were referred (one to Mbale and now Mulago) ended up dying on arrival”, the source said.

Dr. Wilson Etolu, the COVID-19 focal point person at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital said he was too busy to comment on the issue of oxygen supply. Soroti Regional Referral Hospital is currently managing more than 50 COVID-19 patients.

Etilu also the proprietor of Soroti Flying View Hotel and founder of Amuria Transporters and Constructors Company started business from selling local waragi that has since seen him grow into a powerful businessman. He has also been a staunch member of NRM party in the region.

******

URN