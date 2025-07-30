Tension in Sembabule as NRM reschedules district structure elections

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are renewed tensions among National Resistance Movement supporters in Sembabule district, following the rescheduling of elections for the party’s district leadership structure.

On Monday, Doctor Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, announced plans to conduct residue elections for the Sembabule district party leadership after the earlier polls were called off due to chaos that arose from sharp controversies between the main contenders, who also inflamed rivalry among their supporters.

According to Tanga, the Commission will on Friday organise a second election for Sembabule NRM district leadership structure after the earlier attempt failed on May 23, 2025, when the exercise ended in chaos and scenes of violence among the competing camps.

At the centre of the controversy is Mawogola West MP Anifa Kawooya Bangirana, also State Minister for Health, who is facing off against retired Major General Phinehas Masooni Katirima for the position of Sembabule district NRM Chairperson, in a race to replace the former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kahamba Kuteesa.

The competition between Kawooya and General Katirima has since resulted in entrenched intra-party rivalry characterised by bitter hostilities among the warring camps.

Nasif Magala, one of the NRM supporters in Sembabule town council, indicates that the announcement for the residue elections has reawakened the tensions between the rival camps, as the supporters are already recharging their political emotions.

He indicates that the chaos in the earlier failed primaries arose from the presence and participation of the military in the party campaigns in the area, something that created anxiety and anger from the rival camp.

Currently, General Katirima is working closely with the retired Brigadier Emmanuel Rwashande, who is also contesting for the Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament seat against the incumbent Theodore Ssekikubo.

Magala observes that the alliance of two senior military officers has given their campaign agents the power to operate with a lot of highhandedness against their opponents.

Ronald Kiwana, another NRM supporter in Sembabule town council, is afraid that there is going to be a continuation of the political chaos and clashes that were witnessed in the parliamentary and L.CV primaries.

He argues that the two rival camps competing for the party’s top leadership position are too aggressive and against each other, and are hesitant to call their supporters to order for harmony to prevail in the district.

Boaz Ninsiima, the Secretary for NRM Youth League for Kawanda sub-county, has urged the party Secretariat to work out a special security deployment plan in the area ahead of the residue elections, to avoid any possible clashes between rival camps.

He also prefers that the party Electoral Commission provide a report about its findings about the instigators of the violence that led to the suspension of the previous election, saying it can help to prevent similar eventualities.

However, retired Major General Phinehas Katirima distances himself from any form of political chaos, blaming the previous incidents on selfish politicians who are afraid of losing elections.

Meanwhile, Deborah Arayo, the Sembabule District NRM Electoral Commission Returning Officer, says they are liaising with security to ensure that the process goes on peacefully.

URN