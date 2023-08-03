Tension at Masaka mosque after Imam, General Secretary suspended

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tension is running high at Masaka main mosque due to renewed misunderstandings within the top mosque leadership. The current trouble stems from the suspension of Sheikh Abasi Nseera, the Imam of Masaka main mosque, and Hajj Burahane Lugemwa, the General Secretary for Masaka Muslim District Council allied to the Kibuli-based Muslim faction.

Sheikh Sulait Ssentongo, the Greater Masaka Regional Supreme Kadhi announced the duo’s suspension on Wednesday afternoon. Sheikh Ssentongo stated that the duo was suspended by a joint meeting of the Masaka Muslim district council and the Mosque Management Committees on grounds of professional misconduct and financial misappropriation.

However, the decision drew strong opposition from a section of Muslims who protested against it. About fifteen angry youths tried to force their way into the Kadhi’s office but were stopped by anti-riot police personnel, who were called in to contain the situation. As a result, the faithful had to perform their afternoon and evening prayers under tight security provided by armed anti-riot police, who remained stationed at the main mosque for the rest of the day.

The group of Muslim faithful led by Moses Tamale, Hakim Katumba and Muhammad Nseera accused the management committees of having selfish interests and claimed that the suspension was based on false allegations. They asserted that the duo was being targeted for questioning exaggerated expenditures and seeking accountability for funds collected from the Muslim community.

Ismail Kazibwe, one of the aggrieved Muslim faithful mentioned that they plan to resist the enforcement of the suspension, as they believe it was ill-conceived. They also considered petitioning the office of the Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Shabban Galabuzi to seek his intervention and address the conflicts arising from the clique that has taken control of the regional leadership.

Despite the tensions, Sheikh Ssentongo maintained that the suspension of the duo remains in place. The management committee has initiated an investigation into the allegations against them. He urged the faithful to remain patient and wait for the investigation report, while also expressing that management will not tolerate confusion at the mosque.

When contacted about the suspension, Sheikh Abasi Nseera stated that he has not yet received the suspension letter and thus cannot comment on the matter appropriately.

*****

URN