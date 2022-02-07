Ten Makerere students arrested in demo against online-only studies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University students on Monday demonstrated against online lectures, calling for full reopening of the institution.

According to the university calendar, today was the first day of semester one of the new academic year. Only first-year students are physically at the campus, while the rest are expected to study online for the first 5 weeks.

At the hall of residence where the demonstration started, the students donned in red gowns displayed key messages “why pay fees why stay at home, say no to online lectures, nursery primary and secondary schools are open: Open Makerere for all”

Shamim Nambassa, the Guild President noted that attempts for dialogue on the issue with the university management have been futile.

Samuel Kahima, a student expressed the plight of students with special needs saying that last year some of the learners missed out on an entire semester as they could not follow lectures on online platforms like zoom.

He further added that some students with sight impairment cannot access some scholastic materials while away from campus.

Herbert Kankwasa noted that he is frustrated with the exploitation going on at the university where tuition has remained constant and yet students have to incur extra costs for data while studying from home.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire says that 10 students were arrested and detained at Wandegeya and Makerere University police station on charges of inciting violence.

Unlike the norm, halls of residence renowned for fueling these demonstrations, Lumumba and Mitchel did not take part in the strike.

Last week, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe the Vice-Chancellor indicated that the full reopening of the university will be next semester since the institution had not budgeted for it this time round.

URN