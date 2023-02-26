TEN HAG: We must create our own legacy

Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Manchester United go into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United with the chance of bringing silverware back to the club.

The last time United lifted a trophy was back in 2017, when the Reds triumphed in both the League Cup and the Europa League.

At present, the club is still active in both competitions, and Erik says his side have “good opportunities to win something” this season.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the final, which was conducted at Carrington on Friday afternoon, Erik was quizzed on whether the chance of cementing themselves in the club’s history books served as extra motivation for his players going into the clash with Newcastle.

“That’s the point. That you are playing for Manchester United, and you have to create your own legacy and therefore you have to win trophies,” he responded.

“We have the opportunity to every season again, but we are in a good direction and on Sunday we have the opportunity to win a trophy.

“But after Sunday it moves on and we are still in three [competitions] where we have still good opportunities to win something.”

While he laid down the gauntlet to his players, Ten Hag’s message was characteristically conservative, recognising the favourable position in which the Reds still find themselves in all competitions this term.

In the Premier League, United sit third at present, while Erik’s team are also set to take on West Ham United in the next round of the FA Cup and face a two-legged Europa League last-16 tie with Real Betis, following Thursday’s triumph over Barcelona and Friday’s subsequent draw.

The 2022/23 campaign is proving to be an exciting one for Ten Hag, his players, and the United supporters, and the Dutchman will no doubt be eager to be celebrating with our fans come the full-time whistle on Sunday.

******

SOURCE: manutd.com