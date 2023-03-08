Ten arrested for attacking Deputy RDC

Kaliro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ten youth accused of attacking Kaliro Deputy Resident District commissioner, Abel Bakunda are in custody at Kaliro Central Police Station.

The suspects allegedly stormed Kaliro district headquarters on Tuesday evening demanding the transfer of the Chief Administrative Officer, Samuel Bigirwa on allegations of poor service delivery.

The youths held placards with messages blaming Bigirwa for the dilapidated roads in the district. Bigirwa had already retired from work at the time of the protest but the angry youths forcefully accessed the reception area, where they assaulted his driver, Fred Dyota.

Upon noticing the chaotic scene, Bakunda intervened to calm down the situation only for the youths to pelt him with stones. Bakunda blames the dispute on a section of politicians who want Bigirwa to award them road tenders outside the procurement procedures.

According to Bakunda, they held a district security committee meeting early last week with the hope of harmonizing operational procedures between the technical staff and politicians and they were shocked to see a protest being piloted over the same.

Kaliro District LC V chairperson, Elijah Kagoda denied the allegations of inciting youths to riot and declined to divulge details. Busoga North police spokesperson, Michael Kasadha says that they have since arrested 10 youths for inciting violence, assault, and staging unlawful assembly in connection to the protest.

