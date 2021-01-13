Teenager killed in clashes between Katuntu, Galisonga’s supporters

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Violent clashes between the supporters of the incumbent Bugweri county Member of Parliament, Abdul Katuntu and his rival, Julius Galisonga have claimed the life of a snack vendor.

Azed Bunoga was hit to death by a stone during clashes between the supporters of the rival camps in Idudi trading center along the Iganga-Bugiri highway on Tuesday evening.

According to witnesses, trouble started after Galisonga who was leading a procession in Idudi trading center along the Bugweri-Bugiri highway met with Katuntu who was waving to his supporters. “They began throwing obscene words towards each other before their supporters started throwing stones leading to a fierce clash. A stone hit Bunoga who was holding a basket containing roasted cassava on the sidelines killing him instantly, “he said.

The Busoga East police spokesperson, James Mubi confirmed the incident, saying the deceased’s body is lying at Iganga general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. He said they have also commenced inquiries to find the masterminds of the clashes to face the law.

There is fierce rivalry between Katuntu and Galisonga. The duo has been exchanging demeaning statements during public events like funerals and mini rallies. The rivalry has spread to their supporters leading to persistent clashes, which have left several people nursing injuries.

********

URN