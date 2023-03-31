Teenage girl electrocuted to death in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A primary six pupil of Infant Preparatory School has been electrocuted in Kisanga B Nyamwamba Division of Kasese Municipality.

Julia Biira a 16-year-old girl, reportedly stepped on a live electric wire that had fell down following heavy rains.

Philimon Misika, the deceased’s father said his daughter was returning from Mawa market where her mother had sent her to buy some food when she stepped on a live wire and died on the spot.

He blamed the power distributors UMEME for delaying to remove the electric wires from the road even after being called by the community members a couple of hours before the incident.

Isiah Mumbere an eyewitness, said they saw sparks the moment Biira stepped on the wire and they could not do anything to save her.

Efforts to pick a comment from the local police and UMEME officials were still futile by the time of filling this story.

The body was taken to Kasese Municipality Health Centre III mortuary for postmortem.

