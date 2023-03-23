Tecno unveils Spark 10 series

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda and TECNO Mobile, an innovative technology brand have unveiled the latest 4G device, the TECNO Spark 10 series in Uganda.

With the Slogan ‘Glow As You Are’, the Spark 10, a 4G device is designed to empower users to express themselves and shine bright in every moment on the Airtel Smartphone Network which is now 5G ready with its advanced camera features, users can capture every precious moment and share their unique stories with the world.

SPARK 10 series, the superior model of the brand-new SPARK Series is tailored for Gen Z, the device is distinguished by its young and trendy design, advanced selfie capability, and strong performance in its target section.

It features a 32MP ultra-clear glowing selfie front camera with dual flash for capturing amazing selfies in any light, as well as a 50MP rear camera.

The Spark 10 also comes with TECNO’s latest operating system, HiOS 13, which is based on the latest Android 13, offering users an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

The device also features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, providing ample space for users according to Timmy Shen, TECNO brand manager for Uganda.