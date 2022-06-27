TECNO Mobile Uganda launches CAMON 19 series

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TECNO Mobile Uganda has announced the launch of its CAMON 19 series, a move that will give users a new experience with this gadget.

The TECNO CAMON 19 series is designed for young fashionistas, as well as to overcome the traditional challenges associated with photography in night time and low-light conditions with style, with such features as a 64MP bright night portrait photography technology and the industry’s slimmest 0.98mm bezel.

TECNO is partnering with other firms including MTN, Jumia and Take Now to market this device.

Smartphones in the series also feature Samsung’s RGBW colour filter sensor technology, which adds a white sub-pixel to the existing universal RGB configurations to enable light intake to be enhanced by 30%.

“The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience,” said Timmy Shen, Brand Manager, TECNO Mobile Uganda, “We are very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series and continue to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

MTN Chief Marketing Officer Sen Somdev said: “MTN is committed to delivering a modern connected life to every Ugandan. Smartphone and data penetration remain a key priority for us, so this partnership with TECNO is a solid bedrock for MTN to build Uganda, Our Home. In pursuance of the smartphone and data penetration priorities, MTN Uganda will provide 3GB for every device under the TECNO CAMON 19 series, every month for three months, as well 100% bonus data for every data bundle purchase during the same tenure. We welcome everyone to buy the TECNO CAMON 19 in all our shops countrywide.”