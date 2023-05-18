Tecno Mobile launches Camon 20

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mobile phone company Tecno Mobile has unveiled Tecno Camon 20 to the Ugandan market to further give its clients a wide range of mobile gadgets to buy and use.

Camon 20 comes with Android 14 OS, 6.67 inches AMOLED Display, Mediatek Helio G85 Chipset, Triple Rear and 32MP Selfie Camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM/256GB ROM. Joseph Etiang, the head of public relations said, the new gadget demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting mobile phone users to communicate with friends, family and business partners.

It also shows that the company is innovative and responding to the changing consumer needs. Uganda’s ICT Minister, Chris Baryomunsi said, the government continues to discuss ways for increasing access to mobile phones through tax rebates and others in a bid to deepen penetration and support development communication.