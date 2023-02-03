Friday , February 3 2023
Home / Business / TECNO, Airtel launch Phantom X2 series

TECNO, Airtel launch Phantom X2 series

The Independent February 3, 2023 Business, In The Magazine Leave a comment

Tecno Phantom X2 pro. Photo: @TECNOMobileUG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Jan.24, TECNO’s premium sub-brand, PHANTOM launched its new flagship smartphone PHANTOM X2 Series. It is the world’s first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera designed to capture our most cherished moments.

The PHANTOM X2 Series comprises PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and PHANTOM X2 5G, which marks the brand’s bold entrance into the high-end global smartphone market with a host of groundbreaking features and outstanding performance. With a 65mm focal length, 2.5x optical zoom retractable portrait lens, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G revolutionizes image-making in the smartphone industry.

A milestone in the brand’s premium product offering, both the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and the PHANTOM X2 5G are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 4nm 5G chip. The series also features a unique unibody double-curved build and a 3.5D lunar crater design in three mysterious, space-inspired colors, resulting in an eye-catching look and a comfortable feel.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved