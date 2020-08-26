Teargas rocks Semuto town as police arrests Luttamaguzi

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nakaseke South Member of Parliament Luttamaguzi Ssemakula and scores of his supporters have been arrested ahead of planned a political rally. Police intercepted the legislator at Wakasanke village along Matugga-Semuto road this afternoon on his way to a public rally in Semuto town council.

Police officers pulled the MPs driver Samuel Kintu from his vehicle at a roadblock and bundled him on a waiting police patrol which drove to an unknown destination. According to Kintu, Luttamaguzi tried to question why he was being arrested but the heavily armed police officers who were backed by soldiers didn’t give him any explanation.

Luttamaguzi’s supporters gathered in Semuto town and blocked the road when they heard about his arrest. This prompted police and soldiers under the command of Nakaseke District Police Commander, Sulait Kitaka to use teargas and live bullets to disperse them.

Geoffrey Ssozi, one of the area residents says the situation turned chaotic when the protesters started pelting the officers with stones. He says the chaos forced many traders to close their shops as the angry supporters engaged the officers in running battles demanding the unconditional release of Luttamaguzi.

The angry supporters also defaced several campaign posters and torched billboards of National Resistance Movement Party aspirants saying they are favored by security. Police have since arrested scores of protesters and locked them up at Semuto police station.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah region police spokesperson says they arrested the legislator to prevent him from holding a rally in breach COVID 19 guidelines. He however couldn’t divulge more details saying police were still engaged in running battles with the protesters.

By this evening, a group of Luttamaguzi’s supporters were travelling to Bulangu police station to demand his release after getting information that he was being held there. Electoral Commission banned public rallies and advised politicians to conduct campaigns using electronic media saying it was the safest and most effective option to combat the spread of COVID-19.

******

URN