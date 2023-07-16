Team Uganda enter residential camp to prepare for World Athletics Championships

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National athletics team has entered residential camp to prepare for the 19th World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19-27th, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary

The contingent of over 20 athletes are camping at Trinity biblical institute in Kapchorwa under the watchful eyes of national coach who is also the vice president technical at Uganda Athletics Federation, (UAF), Benjamin Njia.

Njia told Uganda Radio Network that the team will be training for six weeks. He made it clear that training started on July 3rd and will end on August 15th when the first batch of athletes travel to Hungary for the Championships.

“We believe by the end of this residential training, athletes will be ready to face off with other athletes from different countries during the championships, ” he added.

Njia said unlike the other competitions like world Mountain running championships, which had nonresidential training, World championships is special in a way that it’s a highly competitive World Athletics event, which prompted UAF to have residential camping so that there is better monitoring of the team.

He explains that residential training also promotes teamwork in the sport when it comes to competitions. “For example we have four athletes in 10.000m, and these people have to train together so as to have the team spirit during the race” adds Njia.

He noted that athletes who are at the camp hit their qualification marks during the 2023 track season window which closes on July 30th at midnight. “Any athlete who does not qualify before this date will not be recognized to be part of the World Championships,” he explained.

Stella Chesang, the Uganda female long distance runner, and also the 2023 world championships qualifier says, the training is good and positively affecting her fitness level. “Training together is all fun. Although the training is tough we find selves working really hard and finishing it, ” says the soft spoken Chesang.

*****

URN