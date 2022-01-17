Teachers in Gulu city battling mental illness

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six primary and secondary school teachers in Gulu city are battling mental illness. Richard Irwenyo, the Gulu City Education Officer told URN in an interview that in June last year, his office registered seven cases of teachers battling mental illness.

He says that two teachers were treated and recovered while the remaining five and another one who has just been discovered are still undergoing treatment.

He explains that some of the teachers developed the mental illness due to health-related issues coupled with inadequate psychosocial support and social problems.

Irwenyo also revealed that the Gulu City Education Department still lacks qualified people to offer guidance and counseling services to handle such cases among teachers and learners.

Evelyn Akello, the Headmistress of Lawiyadul Primary School in Pece-Laroo division in Gulu city revealed that her deputy is battling mental illness and is receiving treatment in the mental unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

She says that the absence of the deputy headteacher as well as other classroom teachers has created a staffing gap in the school.

Lamex Lambert Akena, the Worker’s representative in Gulu City council who also doubles as the Gulu City Deputy Speaker, says the teachers resume teaching when they are fully recovered.

Gulu city has 1,300 teachers in 128 public and private learning institutions including primary and secondary schools.

URN