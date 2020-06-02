Tuesday , June 2 2020
Airtel
Covid-19 Image

Teachers evicted to pave way for admission of Covid-19 suspects

The Independent June 2, 2020

Arua Prisons Primary School premises. Courtesy photo

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two teachers of Arua Prisons Primary School have been evicted from their houses to pave way for admission of two COVID-19 contacts.

The eviction was conducted on Monday by the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Arua Sandra Ewacabo after the quarantine centre at the school got filled up. Fifteen contacts are currently quarantined at the school.

The teachers who were evicted are Annet Anicia and Godfrey Amabe. Amabe says that he was forcefully evicted after putting up resistance since he has nowhere to go with his family.

Harriet Driciru, the headteacher of the school says that during a meeting last week, it was agreed that the task force should not evict the teachers. She also says that they were supposed to fence off the staff quarters and one latrine before admitting the contacts.

She also expressed surprise at the way the contact persons were hurriedly brought and quarantined at the school without extending water and electricity.

Godfrey Andama the LCI chairman prison cell says that the task force should put in place facilities for the teachers who have nowhere to go.

But Sandra Ewacabo, the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer says that the teachers were told to leave the quarters and go to the village since schools are still closed.

URN

