Teacher sets bogus exam to catch cheating students

LIGHT-SIDE | The Independent | A teacher who became fed up with students using their mobile phones to find answers and cheat on university exams came up with a tricky way to catch them out—and failed the pupils who fell for the scam.

After leaving the exam hall, the pupils remembered there was one particular question that was not related to what they had all been taught in class, which had two parts. Part A was fairly easy but they had no idea how to do part B, so they simply left it blank as it only accounted for 5 marks out of 100.

When all the exams had been marked, their teacher sent all the students an email explaining his scheme to catch those who had given themselves some outside help.

Many of the students use a website called Chegg, which provides answers to exam and homework questions. Although most had assumed their teacher would not be familiar with the site, he decided to use it against them.

The teacher created his own Chegg account and answered the question with a stupid answer that seems correct at first glance but is actually wrong.

Out of the 99 exams handed in, 14 fell for the trick and gave the exact answer their teacher had posted online.

Apparently the students used Chegg while taking toilet breaks to answer the question.

All the 14 scored zero and were reported to the University for violating the academic honour pledge they had signed. Their names were also circulated to all the other teachers in the department as known cheaters.

****

SOURCE: Internet