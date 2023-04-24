Teacher arrested over aggravated defilement

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbale city are holding 26-year-old, Joel Situma, a teacher at Nabuyonga Primary School for defiling a 12-year-old primary six pupil. According to Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, the police apprehended the suspect after receiving a report from the victim’s mother.

He explains that the mother informed police that the teacher has been luring her daughter to come to school at 5 am for coaching, and it was during these sessions that he took advantage of the minor on several occasions.

The suspect is currently in custody at Mbale Central Police Station, and a medical examination has been conducted. The police are awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before proceeding with charging Situma with aggravated defilement.

******

URN