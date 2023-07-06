Tayebwa wants Govt to block pornography sites

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has asked the government to block all pornographic websites to prevent children from accessing adult content.

Tayebwa made this proposal during the policymakers’ engagement summit on financing for young people, organized by the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Children (UPFC) in Kampala on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over the exposure of children to violent cartoons and teenagers to pornography, Tayebwa emphasized the need to address this issue and protect children from immoral content.

He called upon the Minister of Youth and Children, Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, to collaborate with other relevant agencies, including the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, to learn from Muslim countries that have successfully implemented measures to block access to pornographic sites for underage individuals.

Tayebwa also urged parents to embrace the African belief that “it takes a village to raise a child.”

In response, Mateke highlighted the financial constraints faced by her ministry, citing a meager allocation of only 20 million Ugandan shillings during the current financial year (2023/2024) to address the issue of street children across the country.

Margaret Makhoha, the Chairperson of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Children, pointed out that there is no dedicated budget for child protection in the country. Instead, allocations are dispersed across various programs, sub-programs, and activities within different government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Makhoha further explained that the fragmented nature of child protection efforts hinders the establishment of a coherent and integrated child protection system, as well as the development of effective management information systems.

In Uganda, a significant number of children have experienced different forms of violence and abuse, with over 8 million children considered vulnerable to harm. Sexual abuse is particularly prevalent, with gender being a significant risk factor. Shockingly, approximately 26 girls are defiled every day.

Article 34 (4) of the Constitution of Uganda protects children from social or economic exploitation, ensuring they are not engaged in hazardous work that interferes with their education or compromises their health.

URN