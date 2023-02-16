Tayebwa launches legislative agenda for children

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday launched the legislative agenda for children also raising critical issues concerning children with special needs.

The much-needed legislative blueprint for children was developed and presented by Members of Parliament at the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Children (UPFC).

The forum which was started in the 7th Parliament is an avenue through which the status of Ugandan children, especially those in difficult circumstances could be addressed. It is a platform where MPs from different political parties lobby for the rights of children in situations of competing needs and priorities where children’s rights are often neglected.

Tayebwa said the legislative agenda would help Parliament as an institution to pass laws that safeguard children against emerging threats including homosexuality and sexual harassment.

“Most of the children face sexual and physical violence and as a country, we are not doing very well. We are ranked number 16 out of the 25 countries which are doing badly on child labour rights. We can’t be proud of that. We must look for a way of addressing that,” he said.

“I’m glad this forum is bringing out all these issues,” the Deputy Speaker added.