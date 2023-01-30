Tayebwa lauds army ahead of 42nd anniversary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, has commended the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) for ensuring peace and stability, describing its soldiers as true patriots and heroes of the nation.

He made the remarks on Friday, 27 January 2023, while launching the week of activities to commemorate the 42nd Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations.

The event is scheduled to take place at Kakyeka Stadium in the western district of Mbarara on Monday, 06 February 2023.

The theme of this year’s celebrations is, ‘Recognising the sacrifice of the founders of the people’s revolution for social economic transformation’.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Speaker observed that since the success of the National Resistance Army (NRA) in 1986, Uganda has not had any unstable change of government, which he attributed to a true transformation of the army.

“As an army, you have won the confidence of our people. We have many questions on most institutions of government – but we do not have a question on the UPDF because of the strength and stability you have created in the force,” said Tayebwa.

He noted the Uganda’s drive for economic transformation is on course, owing to the security ensured by the UPDF.

“I can confidently say this because I am sure our gallant army will maintain the peace and security necessary for this economic transformation,” the Deputy Speaker said.

He also observed that Parliament has played a critical role in UPDF’s strategic progress by enacting enabling laws and availing adequate funding.

Tayebwa contributed Shs30 million on behalf of Parliament, towards the celebrations.

The Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja, said that the week aims at strengthening the army’s historical bond and relationship with the people of Uganda.

The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, said the army is engaged in activates aiming at contributing to the development of Uganda’s economy.

He added that this year’s Tarehe Sita activities will culminate in a big drive aimed at combating climate change in the country, in a bid to promote environmental security.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA