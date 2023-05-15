Tayebwa, Archbishop Ssemogerere decry hate speech on social media

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has expressed concern over the prevalence of hate speech on social media.

He remarked that while social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok, and others are supposed to connect people and promote communication, some individuals use them to spread deceitful messages with selfish interests.

Tayebwa added that people often spread false information to destroy others’ names, and even though they may apologize later, it does not bring back the lost reputation of the person who was innocently abused.

Tayebwa emphasized the need for empathy, and he expressed concern over the fact that some people are paid to tarnish the names of others on social media.

He said that it’s alarming how many people are abusing the freedom they enjoy on social media platforms, and they even insult the President by saying that he is useless, when they could instead use these platforms for development communication.

Tayebwa made these remarks on Sunday at Lubaga Cathedral in Kampala during the celebrations of the 57th World Communications Day under the Catholic Church. Speaking at the same event, His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, castigated social media influencers for spreading misinformation after being paid to abuse and blackmail others.

He urged them to use their platforms to promote the truth in love, as the theme given by Pope Francis for this year’s World Communications Day was “Speaking with the heart: The truth in love” (Eph 4:15).

The prelate also asked security personnel who are fond of brutalizing journalists while on duty to stop and respect the role of communicators.

The event at Lubaga Cathedral was the culmination of a week-long workshop for Catholic Church social communicators on “Establishing and managing sustainable media in the digital age.”

The celebration attracted journalists from all the Catholic media houses in Uganda and all communication officers from the 19 Catholic Dioceses in Uganda, as well as many others from secular media outlets.

URN