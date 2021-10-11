Taxi operators Sacco buys vehicle from emyooga funds

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of taxi operators under Manjiya Taxi Operators Sacco in Bududa district have brought a taxi from the emyooga funds.

Emyooga, a presidential initiative for wealth and job creation was rolled out in October 2020 to support among others, market vendors, welders, taxi drivers, boda boda riders, women and restaurant owners among others.

The Bududa taxi operators group got 30 million shillings in Emyooga funds after saving 10 million shillings on their account.

Siraji Mutange Kalifani, the chairperson Manjiya taxi operators said they were 30 members in the Sacco but only 11 were willing to save, with each saving a tune of one million to make 10 million.

According to Mutanje, they saved 10 million shilling as minimum for them to qualify for 30 million from Microfinance support Center.

He said after getting 30 million, they had to deposit half for a taxi as they look for the balance during the course of their work. He is optimistic they are going to finish the balance in one year and they will start paying the emyooga loan.

Mutanje said they were lacking jobs as taxi drivers but currently, the Bududa- Kampala bound taxis have employed some of them, adding that if they clear the debt and finish it, they are hopeful that they will buy another taxi to add to the one they have now.

He said they have instituted their own bylaws to govern them so as to help in solving conflicts that may emerge.

Fred Musabi, the Bududa district commercial officer asked other Saccos from other constituencies to learn from this and also get a visible asset that can bring daily money.

Meanwhile, some Saccos say they have not benefited from the program. The Saccos include youth leaders Sacco from Lutsehe and market vendors. According to these beneficiaries, they received less money as opposed to the number of people intending to benefit.

Each Sacco gets up to 30 million shillings Emyooga funds.

