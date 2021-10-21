Tanzania’s Serengeti wins Africa’s leading national park award

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | The World Travel Awards (WTA) has declared Tanzania’s Serengeti as the 2021 Africa’s leading national park, the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement signed by TANAPA’s senior assistant conservation commissioner for corporate communications, Pascal Shelutete, said Serengeti becomes Africa’s leading national park for three consecutive years of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The statement said other nominees in the 2021 Africa’s leading national park include Etosha National Park in Namibia, and Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

Serengeti National Park is a habitat for a variety of animals, birds and plant species, said the statement.

The statement added that Serengeti is world famous for wildebeest migration and is also renowned for its large lion population.

