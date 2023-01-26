Tanzania’s ruling party warns underperforming public leaders

Dodoma, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) on Tuesday warned underperforming leaders in public institutions to stop the malpractice and serve people accordingly.

Daniel Chongolo, general secretary of the CCM, said the government will not tolerate public leaders that will be implicated in failing to serve people.

Chongolo made the warning when he welcomed the ruling party’s new secretariat in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

“This is not the time for entertaining laxity, especially by public leaders. It is the time for working hard in serving people,” said Chongolo.

He said people were pointing an accusing finger at the ruling party for the incompetence of public leaders.

Chongolo said it was discouraging to learn that some ministers addressed the media to explain their complaints, a trend that was emulated by leaders at lower levels.

“From now on, this malpractice will not be tolerated. Public leaders, including ministers, should be made to be accountable,” he said.