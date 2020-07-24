Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa dies at 81

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Tanzanian President Benjamin William Mkapa, 81, has died at a Dar Es Salaam hospital.

President John Magufuli announced the death of Tanzania’s third president Mkapa last night. Mkapa was Tanzania’s president from 1995-2005.

One of the first world leaders to send a condolence message was Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who mourned the departed Tanzanian leader as an outstanding East African who worked tirelessly for the integration, peace and progress of the region.

I’m sorry to hear of the passing of Benjamin Mkapa, former president of Tanzania. As Foreign Minister between 1977 and 80 he played a key role in encouraging UN sanctions against apartheid South Africa, as a punishment for its occupation of Namibia. Here he is in Sept. 1979. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JpR6MeUJOa — Derek R Peterson (@Unseen_Archive) July 24, 2020