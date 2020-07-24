Friday , July 24 2020
Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa dies at 81

The Independent July 24, 2020

FILE PHOTO: Four of Tanzania’s five presidents at a recent meeting – Mwinyi, Mkapa, Kikwete and Magufuli. PHOTO @nsamila

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Tanzanian President Benjamin William Mkapa, 81, has died at a Dar Es Salaam hospital.

President John Magufuli announced the death of Tanzania’s third president Mkapa last night. Mkapa was Tanzania’s president from 1995-2005.

One of the first world leaders to send a condolence message was Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who mourned the departed Tanzanian leader as an outstanding East African who worked tirelessly for the integration, peace and progress of the region.

 

