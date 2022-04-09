Tanzania population census slated for August 23

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Friday that the country’s National Population and Housing Census will be conducted on August 23, 2022, and urged citizens to be counted for their own benefit.

President Hassan announced the date for the population census when she launched an official logo for the census in Tanzania’s Zanzibar.

The head of state urged all Tanzanians to get counted on the census day, saying the population and housing census was aimed at enabling the government to put in place plans that will help it provide services to the people.

“The government can hardly plan for development without having correct statistics of its people,” she said.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, the chairman of a committee coordinating the census, said preparations for the census have reached 79 percent.

The last population and housing census was conducted in Tanzania in 2012. It is estimated that Tanzania has nearly 60 million people. ■