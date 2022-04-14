Tanzania embarks on 10-year research to boost cassava production

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | The government of Tanzania has embarked on a 10-year (2020-2030) research aimed at identifying improved cassava seeds, a cabinet minister told parliament on Wednesday.

Hussein Bashe, the Minister for Agriculture, said the research is intended to increase cassava production from the current 8.2 million tons annually to 24 million tons annually by 2030.

Bashe told the august House that the research was being implemented in selected agricultural research centers in tandem with attracting investors in the production of the crop.

He made the remarks when he responded to the Member of Parliament for Muheza constituency, Hamis Mwinjuma, who had asked the minister to explain efforts by the government to increase production of cassava.

Bashe added that the government is also inviting investors to invest in cassava processing plants in the east African nation.

*****

Xinhua