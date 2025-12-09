Tanzania declares Dec. 9 protests illegal

DAR ES SALAAM | Xinhua | Tanzania’s Minister of Home Affairs George Simbachawene on Monday urged citizens to avoid planned demonstrations scheduled for Dec. 9, declaring them unlawful and warning that participation will be treated as a criminal offense.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam, Simbachawene said the organizers had failed to secure the required permits or disclose the protests’ objectives, sponsors, or routes.

“These are not legitimate protests but attempts at an uprising,” he said, adding that security forces are prepared to act against anyone involved.

Simbachawene cautioned that even bystanders could be considered rioters under the law. “Security forces stand ready, and I urge citizens not to engage in or support this activity,” he said.

He noted that had organizers submitted a formal application and clarified their plans, police could have facilitated a peaceful demonstration.

The announcement came weeks after violent unrest erupted in some parts of the country on Oct. 29, resulting in deaths, property damage, and widespread disruption. ■