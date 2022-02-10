Suspended Makerere University students protest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twelve students of Makerere University have protested their suspension by the Vice-Chancellor, Barnabas Nawangwe.

The students through their lawyers Henry Byansi and Derick Tukwasibwe of Kamulegeya and company advocates have threatened to sue Nawangwe if their suspension is not revoked before the end of the week.

On Monday Makerere University protested the continued online lectures demanding for the full reopening of the University.

Iddi Mutyaba one of the suspended Students said that the Vice-Chancellor did not follow the right procedures when suspending the students. He adds that students were never taken to the disciplinary committee.

“There is a process that has to be followed before suspending any student at the university, a student is issued a warning letter and then taken to the disciplinary committee and then suspended in any case but Nawangwe is doing things the wrong way”. Mutyaba states.

Francis Xavier Asiimwe a third-year student pursuing economics says that some students were arrested for putting on the red gowns which were given to them by the university.

Henry Byansi the lawyer of the suspended students said that what Professor Barnabas Nawangwe did was unconstitutional, biased, and illegal.

However, professor Nawangwe said that he is ready to listen to the student’s plight over their suspension.

URN