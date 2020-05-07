Suspected German pedophile Bernhard Glaser diesi prison

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bernhard Glaser, a German national who has been facing charges of aggravated child trafficking has died. According to his lawyer Evans Ochieng, Glaser died on Thursday morning from Luzira Prisons.

Glaser, also known as Berry, was on Wednesday granted A cash bail of 30 million Shillings by Kampala High Court Judge Moses Kazibwe to enable him to travel to Belgium for cancer treatment. However, he was sent back to prison after failing to raise the money.

Glaser, the Director of Ssese Humanitarian Services, a Community Based Organisation located in Mwena landing site in Kalangala district was facing eight charges of aggravated defilement and 19 counts of aggravated child trafficking.

Ssese Humanitarian Services, which was formerly known as Budding Flowers, has been operating in Uganda since 2007 with offices in the Island district of Kalangala. But it is alleged that since then and November 2013 at Mwena Landing site in Kalangala district Glaser abused the power and authority he had over the minors that were under his care and sexually assaulted them.

The organisation’s website describes Bery as a dreamer with a big heart. “He has a pragmatic, can-do attitude, is committed and creates facts. Bery is able to achieve where others fail.”

